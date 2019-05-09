White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Walks season-high five hitters
Banuelos (2-2) allowed five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and five walks across 4.1 innings during a loss to the Indians on Thursday.
The left-hander partially blamed tipping his pitches for allowing nine runs on 10 hits in his last start against the Red Sox. Owners will have to wait and see if Banuelos says that was a factor again, but he also couldn't find the plate, as he walked a season-high five batters. The last two outings, where he's yielded 14 runs in seven innings, has absolutely killed his numbers. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 27 innings. Banuelos will look to get back on track again versus the Indians on Tuesday.
More News
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Works on delivery•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Yields 10 straight hits•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Earns second win•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Start postponed•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Sticking as starter•
-
White Sox's Manny Banuelos: Might not be done as starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...