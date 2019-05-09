Banuelos (2-2) allowed five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and five walks across 4.1 innings during a loss to the Indians on Thursday.

The left-hander partially blamed tipping his pitches for allowing nine runs on 10 hits in his last start against the Red Sox. Owners will have to wait and see if Banuelos says that was a factor again, but he also couldn't find the plate, as he walked a season-high five batters. The last two outings, where he's yielded 14 runs in seven innings, has absolutely killed his numbers. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 27 innings. Banuelos will look to get back on track again versus the Indians on Tuesday.