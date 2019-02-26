Banuelos allowed one run on two hits and struck out four over two innings in Monday's game against the Giants.

Banuelos ran into first-inning trouble when he grooved a cutter that turned into a home run for Yangervis Solarte, but settled down in the second. The 27-year-old left-hander is competing for the final rotation spot, though the recent addition of Ervin Santana (finger) might relegate Banuelos to long relief and spot starting.