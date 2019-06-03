Manager Rick Renteria said Sunday that Banuelos will have his turn in the rotation skipped during the upcoming week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

With only five games on the docket this week, the White Sox will get by with a four-man rotation, setting Reynaldo Lopez up for starts Tuesday in Washington and Sunday in Kansas City. After covering 5.1 innings in his last start May 30, Banuelos should be available out of the bullpen on his normal four days' rest when the White Sox kick off their two-game set with the Nationals. Unless Chicago decides to promote top pitching prospect Dylan Cease from Triple-A Charlotte within the next week, Banuelos should re-enter the rotation when a fifth starter is needed again July 11 versus the Nationals in Chicago.