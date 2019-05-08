Banuelos said he was tipping pitches during his previous start when he gave up 10 runs and nine runs to the Red Sox on Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Banuelos' outing started well as he mowed down the first eight Boston hitters before disaster struck. ''I saw some videos, and it was different,'' Banuelos said. ''And I can say I was kind of tipping some pitches.'' The right-hander didn't go into detail but said it was in his delivery. As such, he worked on the delivery during his bullpen session Monday. Banuelos will look to clean up his tells Thursday on the road against the Indians.