Banuelos (2-1) allowed nine runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and no walks across 2.2 innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Amazingly, all of that damage came in one inning, as he experienced a third frame to forget. After retiring the first two batters of the third, the Red Sox proceeded to record 10 straight hits, which was one shy of a record, including three home runs. All of that came against Banuelos, as he saw his ERA and WHIP go through the roof with nine runs and 10 hits in 10 batters. Following that disaster, he is 2-1 with a 5.96 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 22.2 innings. Banuelos will look to redeem himself against the Indians on Thursday.