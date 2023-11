Payton signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Nov. 15.

It's not clear whether Payton was given an invitation to big-league spring training. Payton got a cup of coffee with the White Sox in 2022 before playing for the Seibu Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization in 2023. The soon-to-be 32-year-old outfielders has gone 10-for-61 (.164 average) over parts of three big-league seasons.