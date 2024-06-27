Maldonado will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Top backstop Korey Lee is getting a breather for the day game after he started at catcher in each of the previous days, so Maldonado will get a turn behind the plate. Maldonado is valued for his defense, but with an .088/.140/.132 slash line and a minus-24 wRC+, he's been the league's least-productive hitter among all players with at least 100 plate appearances this season.