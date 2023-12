Maldonado signed a one-year contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

With the White Sox searching for a solution behind the plate, they will bring in Maldonado to reunite with Korey Lee in Chicago's catcher room. The 37-year-old Maldonado will likely still have the upper hand over Lee in the battle for playing time, but after slashing .183/.260/.333 across the past three seasons, Maldonado's days as a viable fantasy option are seemingly over.