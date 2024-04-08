Maldonado is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Cleveland, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Korey Lee will do the catching for opener Tanner Banks. Maldonado had started each of the previous games and has now been behind the plate in seven of the White Sox' 10 contests thus far.
