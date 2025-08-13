White Sox's Martin Perez: Activated, will pitch in relief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox activated Perez (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Out since late April with a left flexor strain, Perez made two rehab starts, allowing three runs with a 5:3 K:BB over 6.2 innings. The veteran left-hander will be used in relief for the time being, per Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times, although he's a candidate to eventually receive some starts. Perez held a 3.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB over 20 innings in his first four starts of the season before getting hurt.
