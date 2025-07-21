Perez (elbow) is aiming to begin a rehab assignment Aug. 2, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Out since mid-April with a left flexor strain, Perez has been throwing off a mound and will progress to facing hitters at the end of this week. Assuming his rehab continues to move along without hiccups, he will be cleared for rehab games in early August and likely return before the end of that month if all goes well.