Perez tossed seven scoreless innings in Tuesday's defeat to the Royals, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out five in seven innings. He did not factor into the decision.

Perez was brilliant, allowing just a lone base hit to Bobby Witt in the fourth. He exited with a 4-0 lead after seven strong innings and that lead wound up being squandered by the bullpen, leaving Perez without the win. Perez has now allowed just one earned run in 15.2 innings since returning from the injured list Aug. 13 and he's down to a 2.02 ERA and 0.95 WHIP for the season. Perez lines up to complete a two-start week this weekend against the Yankees.