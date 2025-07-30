Perez (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Brooke Fletcher of the Chicago Sports Network reports.

Perez has been sidelined since mid-April with a left flexor strain but is ready to progress his rehab to game action. Given the length of his absence, Perez is sure to require a handful of rehab starts, but he could be back in the White Sox' rotation by late August if all goes well.