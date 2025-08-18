Perez will start Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Perez is taking the rotation spot vacated by Sean Burke, who was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Aaron Civale had been scheduled to take the ball Wednesday but has been pushed back to Friday versus the Twins. Perez made one relief appearance last week after returning from a lengthy absence due to a flexor strain, tossing 3.1 innings of one-run ball. He threw 66 pitches in that appearance, which is more than he threw in either of his two rehab outings, so Perez won't be ready for a full workload Wednesday.