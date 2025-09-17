Perez was lifted from his start Wednesday against the Orioles in the top of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness. He was charged with three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters before exiting.

The White Sox were trailing 3-0 at the time of Perez's departure, so he'll be on the hook for the loss if Chicago isn't able to at least tie the game. The veteran southpaw appeared to suffer the injury in question on his 75th and final pitch of the afternoon, as he immediately motioned to the dugout to get checked on by a trainer. Perez had pitched well since returning Aug. 13 following an extended stay on the injured list due to a left flexor strain, turning in a 3.34 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 32.1 innings over six appearances (five starts) prior to Wednesday.