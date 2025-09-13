Perez (1-5) took the loss Friday as the White Sox were downed 4-0 by the Guardians, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw had no margin for error as Tanner Bibee was busy firing a two-hit shutout opposite him, but Perez still delivered his third quality start in his last four outings on 96 pitches (61 strikes). Since coming off the IL in mid-August, Perez has produced a 3.34 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB in 32.1 innings over six appearances (five starts), but he has an 0-4 record to show for it due to a lack of run support -- incredibly, Chicago's been shut out in four of those six games. He's scheduled to make his next trip to the mound at home next week against the Orioles.