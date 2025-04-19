Perez was removed from his start Friday against the Red Sox due to left forearm soreness.
Perez made it through just three innings before his forearm forced him out of the game, during which he allowed four runs on five hits and two walks. The White Sox will presumably take a closer look at the 34-year-old southpaw to determine whether he suffered any structural damage during his outing Friday, but he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Shaky in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Keeps rolling in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Spins six no-hit innings•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Unconcerned after shaky outing•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Signs on with ChiSox•
-
Padres' Martin Perez: Back on roster for NLDS•