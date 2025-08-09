default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Perez (elbow) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out two across four innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Perez made his second rehab start as he continues to recover from a left flexor tendon strain that landed him on the injured list in mid-April. The veteran southpaw did not allow a hit until the third inning, and he was able to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fourth after yielding a run on a balk. Perez will have at least one more outing in Triple-A, and he is on track to return to the majors in late August or early September.

More News