Perez (elbow) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out two across four innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Perez made his second rehab start as he continues to recover from a left flexor tendon strain that landed him on the injured list in mid-April. The veteran southpaw did not allow a hit until the third inning, and he was able to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fourth after yielding a run on a balk. Perez will have at least one more outing in Triple-A, and he is on track to return to the majors in late August or early September.