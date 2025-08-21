Perez (1-3) took the loss Wednesday as the White Sox were downed 1-0 by Atlanta, allowing an unearned run on three hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Making his first big-league start since April 18, Perez kept the opposition off-balance over 74 pitches (49 strikes), but a Colson Montgomery error in the fourth inning let Marcell Ozuna come home with the game's only run. The veteran southpaw could stick in the rotation for the rest of the season with Sean Burke and Jonathan Cannon both looking to get straightened out at Triple-A, and over 28.2 innings for the White Sox in 2025, Perez has delivered a 2.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB. He'll look for his first win since March 31 in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Royals.