Perez (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Twins, allowing three walks across six scoreless innings while striking out nine.

Perez had a strong spring training with a 2.25 ERA across 16 innings, and that momentum carried into Monday's AL Central showdown. He retired the first 11 batters he faced, and after escaping a bit of trouble in the fourth inning, he finished his day striking out five of the last six Twins hitters. Perez generated 11 whiffs and logged 14 first-pitch strikes to get the Minnesota hitters behind in the count. Perez is in line to start this upcoming weekend on the road against the Tigers.