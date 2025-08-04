Perez (elbow) struck out three batters and allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks over 2.2 innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Charlotte.

The veteran southpaw took part in his first game action since April 18, after he was diagnosed with a left flexor tendon strain and shut down for an extended period before he resumed throwing in late June. Perez made enough progress in his throwing program to kick off his rehab assignment over the weekend, and he shouldered a healthy workload Sunday, tossing 47 pitches (32 strikes). He's likely to require at least three more rehab starts before he makes his return to the White Sox rotation in late August or early September.