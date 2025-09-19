White Sox's Martin Perez: Season ends with shoulder strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox placed Perez on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left shoulder strain.
Perez was forced to depart his last start against the Orioles in the fourth inning with the injury, and it will officially end his season. The veteran left-hander was limited to only 56 frames this season due to elbow and shoulder issues, but he fared pretty well when on the bump, posting a 3.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB. Perez will be a free agent this offseason.
More News
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Exits start with shoulder injury•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: No help in Friday's loss•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Mauled by Tigers•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Quality start in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Bullpen spoils win•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Outdueled in return to rotation•