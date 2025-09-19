The White Sox placed Perez on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left shoulder strain.

Perez was forced to depart his last start against the Orioles in the fourth inning with the injury, and it will officially end his season. The veteran left-hander was limited to only 56 frames this season due to elbow and shoulder issues, but he fared pretty well when on the bump, posting a 3.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB. Perez will be a free agent this offseason.