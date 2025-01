The White Sox agreed to terms on a contract with Perez on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

There's no word yet on the terms, but it's presumably a modest, one-year deal. Perez split his 2024 season between the Pirates and Padres, collecting a 4.53 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 107:49 K:BB across 135 innings covering 26 starts. The 33-year-old left-hander should open the season in Chicago's rotation.