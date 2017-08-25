White Sox's Matt Davidson: Activated from disabled list Friday
Davidson (wrist) was reinstated from the disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Tigers.
Davidson only needed one rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte before returning to the big-league club, and it appears as though he's ready to go for this weekend's series versus Detroit. Throughout the course of the season, Davidson is hitting .238/.284/.500 with 22 home runs and 51 RBI and should continue to receive everyday starts for Chicago moving forward.
