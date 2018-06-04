Davidson (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Davidson hasn't played since May 22 due to back spasms, but he'll be available for Tuesday's series opener against the Twins after a minimum stay on the shelf. The 27-year-old has been able to hit and field grounders with no issues recently, clearing the way for him to rejoin the White Sox without embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. He'll immediately slot back in as the team's primary designated hitter, with Matt Skole being sent back to the minors in a corresponding move. Davidson was hitting .243/.368/.521 with 11 homers and 28 RBI in 42 games prior to landing on the shelf.

More News
Our Latest Stories