Davidson (wrist) is progressing well and may be able to return to the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.

The surprising slugger has been battling a sore wrist since being hit by a pitch there Tuesday. Davidson will take a seat once again Friday, but the hope is that he'll draw back in for Saturday's showdown. Tyler Saladino will take over as the DH for Friday's game against lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.

