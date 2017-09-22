White Sox's Matt Davidson: Back in action Friday
Davidson (illness) is in the lineup Friday against the Royals.
Davidson was scratched from Thursday's lineup, but is set to return for Friday's series opener against Kansas City. Davidson has struggled quite a bit over the month of September. Since the start of the month he's hit just .136/.183/.258 over 18 games, dropping his batting average from .233 to .219 in that time.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scratched with illness•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Collects two hits Friday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Provides early lift Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Fills in at first base•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...