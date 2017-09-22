Play

Davidson (illness) is in the lineup Friday against the Royals.

Davidson was scratched from Thursday's lineup, but is set to return for Friday's series opener against Kansas City. Davidson has struggled quite a bit over the month of September. Since the start of the month he's hit just .136/.183/.258 over 18 games, dropping his batting average from .233 to .219 in that time.

