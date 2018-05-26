White Sox's Matt Davidson: Back in action Saturday
Davidson (back) is serving as the designated hitter and batting cleanup Saturday against the Tigers.
As had been the hope, Davidson is good to go after missing the past three games with a back issue. The 27-year-old, who is hitting .243/.268/.521 with 11 homers and 28 RBI through 42 games this season, will face lefty Francisco Liriano in his return to action.
