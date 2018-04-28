White Sox's Matt Davidson: Blasts Royals again
Davidson went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-4 victory for the White Sox over the Royals.
Davidson has been absolutely torching the Royals this season, as this multi-homer effort was his second straight game to start Chicago's series with Kansas City with two long balls. In a remarkable statistic, he's now hit seven of his nine homers this season at Kauffman Stadium - becoming the first opposing player to ever achieve that feat just 21 games into the season. Even with the caveat that he's been doing most of his damage against the same opponent, Davidson has a .987 OPS through 76 at-bats, so the next step will be seeing if he can start to do this against the rest of the league.
