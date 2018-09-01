White Sox's Matt Davidson: Closing in on 20 homers
Davidson went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox.
Davidson launched his 19th homer, putting him within reach of a second consecutive 20-homer season. He's been a regular in the lineup, starting 12 straight games while Jose Abreu (abdomen) is sidelined, and has taken advantage. He's batting .271 (13-for-48) with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI during that stretch. With Abreu at least a week out from returning to baseball activities, there should be plenty of chances for Davidson to reach the 20-homer threshold.
