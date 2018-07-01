White Sox's Matt Davidson: Connects for 14th home run
Davidson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored Saturday against the Rangers.
Davidson broke out of a 2-for-28 slump and flashed his power in the process, connecting for his 14th home run and 12 double of the season on Saturday. He slumped for much of June, striking out in all but one of his 21 games, including 11 multi-strikeout efforts. In what is a troubling trend, his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage have fallen each month this season, which makes him a difficult player to rely on as the season wears on.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Strikes out three times Thursday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Day off Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Sitting out Sunday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Ends homer drought Sunday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Receives breather Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...