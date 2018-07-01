Davidson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored Saturday against the Rangers.

Davidson broke out of a 2-for-28 slump and flashed his power in the process, connecting for his 14th home run and 12 double of the season on Saturday. He slumped for much of June, striking out in all but one of his 21 games, including 11 multi-strikeout efforts. In what is a troubling trend, his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage have fallen each month this season, which makes him a difficult player to rely on as the season wears on.