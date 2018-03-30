Davidson clubbed three home runs in an Opening Day victory over the Royals on Thursday. He finished 3-for-4 with five RBI and four runs.

Davidson managed to carry over his torrid pace from spring training into Thursday's season opener. He took three different pitchers deep, sending offerings from Danny Duffy, Blaine Boyer, and Brian Flynn into the stands. Davidson's power isn't in question after he hit 26 home runs in 414 at-bats last season, but he'll need to continue creating consistent contact to remain a fixture in the White Sox lineup throughout the year. Still, this is the kind of start to the year that'll make Davidson one of the most popular adds in shallower leagues where he's still available.