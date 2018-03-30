White Sox's Matt Davidson: Cranks three home runs on Opening Day
Davidson clubbed three home runs in an Opening Day victory over the Royals on Thursday. He finished 3-for-4 with five RBI and four runs.
Davidson managed to carry over his torrid pace from spring training into Thursday's season opener. He took three different pitchers deep, sending offerings from Danny Duffy, Blaine Boyer, and Brian Flynn into the stands. Davidson's power isn't in question after he hit 26 home runs in 414 at-bats last season, but he'll need to continue creating consistent contact to remain a fixture in the White Sox lineup throughout the year. Still, this is the kind of start to the year that'll make Davidson one of the most popular adds in shallower leagues where he's still available.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Leads MLB in spring RBI•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Locking down DH spot•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Swats second spring homer•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hot spring start•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Sox looking at DHs•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...