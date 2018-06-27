White Sox's Matt Davidson: Day off Wednesday
Davidson is not in the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday.
Davidson will take a seat on the pine after going 1-for-5 with four strikeouts during Tuesday's game. In his place, Daniel Palka will serve as the White Sox's DH and bat fourth.
