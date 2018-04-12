White Sox's Matt Davidson: Delivers game-winning homer
Davidson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Rays.
Davidson delivered in the bottom of the eighth inning with the White Sox down a run, belting his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot that snapped the White Sox's five-game losing streak and salvaged one win on their six-game homestand. Prior to the game-winning hit, Davidson had struck out looking in two at-bats with three men combined in scoring position. The early returns are positive for Davidson, who is walking more, striking out less and not chasing pitches outside the zone.
