Davidson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Davidson delivered in the bottom of the eighth inning with the White Sox down a run, belting his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot that snapped the White Sox's five-game losing streak and salvaged one win on their six-game homestand. Prior to the game-winning hit, Davidson had struck out looking in two at-bats with three men combined in scoring position. The early returns are positive for Davidson, who is walking more, striking out less and not chasing pitches outside the zone.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories