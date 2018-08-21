Davidson went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-5 win over the Twins.

Davidson started at third base while Yolmer Sanchez filled in for a resting Yoan Moncada at second base. Davidson's been getting some regular playing time of late, starting four of the last six games. He's hit safely in all four starts, going 7-for-18 with two homers and five RBI. He'll go on runs like this, but they rarely sustain.