Davidson went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and three RBI during Friday's win over Kansas City.

Davidson entered Friday with a crippling .136/.183/.258 slash line through 18 September games, so he's been off the fantasy radar of late. Friday's outburst has him up to 26 homers and 67 RBI for the season, so he was moving the needle before his recent funk. It's definitely worth noting that Davidson's slump correlates with his return from a stint on the disabled list due to a wrist injury, which could explain his struggles.