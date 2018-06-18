White Sox's Matt Davidson: Ends homer drought Sunday
Davidson accounted for the White Sox's lone run with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Detroit.
It's been a while since Davidson showed off his home run trot, going 19 games since his last big fly May 13. During his breakout 2017 campaign, he sent balls over walls once every 4.5 games. Maybe the back issues that surfaced in May lingered for a bit after his activation. Since coming off the disabled list June 5, Davidson is just 9-for-43 (.209), but has hit safely in four of the last five with a homer, two doubles and three RBI.
