Davidson entered Wednesday's game to play third base, the third time this season he's played the position this season. He went 0-for-1 in a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Davidson, who has been Chicago's primary designated hitter this season, began the game on the bench with the White Sox playing in a National League park. However, he was needed to play the field after Yoan Moncada left with a hamstring injury. The injury resulted in Yolmer Sanchez moving from third to second and Davidson entering the game. Davidson qualifies at third base in 2018, but his role as designated hitter could eliminate his position position versatility beginning in 2019.