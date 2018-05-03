White Sox's Matt Davidson: Enters game at third base
Davidson entered Wednesday's game to play third base, the third time this season he's played the position this season. He went 0-for-1 in a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.
Davidson, who has been Chicago's primary designated hitter this season, began the game on the bench with the White Sox playing in a National League park. However, he was needed to play the field after Yoan Moncada left with a hamstring injury. The injury resulted in Yolmer Sanchez moving from third to second and Davidson entering the game. Davidson qualifies at third base in 2018, but his role as designated hitter could eliminate his position position versatility beginning in 2019.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Stationed on bench in NL park•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Blasts Royals again•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits two homers against Royals•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: On bench Friday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Delivers game-winning homer•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...