Davidson has swung at fewer pitches outside zone and is second on the White Sox with six walks through eight games.

The slugging third baseman, who walked just 19 times over 443 plate appearances in 2017, is seeing positive results early on from a rededicated approach. Hopefully it spurs Davidson to continue looking for good pitches to drive. "I'm just trying to swing at good pitches, not swing at balls and walk more," Davidson told Cat Garcia of the Chicago Sun-Times. "If I decide to swing, [I] just swing at better pitches. I think overall the season is going to go well, so really that's my main goal." Davidson has uncorked his swing at a 36.2 percent clip this season, down from 48.4 in 2017 when he led the team with a 37.2 K%. This is an extremely small sample size, and it can all go awry if he experiences an extended slump, but it looks like Davidson is trying to be a more well-rounded hitter this year while still being a home run threat.