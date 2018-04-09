White Sox's Matt Davidson: Exhibits new plate approach
Davidson has swung at fewer pitches outside zone and is second on the White Sox with six walks through eight games.
The slugging third baseman, who walked just 19 times over 443 plate appearances in 2017, is seeing positive results early on from a rededicated approach. Hopefully it spurs Davidson to continue looking for good pitches to drive. "I'm just trying to swing at good pitches, not swing at balls and walk more," Davidson told Cat Garcia of the Chicago Sun-Times. "If I decide to swing, [I] just swing at better pitches. I think overall the season is going to go well, so really that's my main goal." Davidson has uncorked his swing at a 36.2 percent clip this season, down from 48.4 in 2017 when he led the team with a 37.2 K%. This is an extremely small sample size, and it can all go awry if he experiences an extended slump, but it looks like Davidson is trying to be a more well-rounded hitter this year while still being a home run threat.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Takes seat Monday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scores four runs against Tigers•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Plays field Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Cranks three home runs on Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Leads MLB in spring RBI•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Locking down DH spot•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...