Davidson sat out the last two games with lower extremity discomfort, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Davidson had been a regular in the lineup while Jose Abreu was on the disabled list, which may have contributed to his injury. He had primarily been a designated hitter before getting multiple starts in the field after Abreu's injury. With Abreu back, Davidson's playing time will take a hit.

