White Sox's Matt Davidson: Exploring two-way role
Davidson will talk with the White Sox over the offseason to discuss whether a two-way role is a possibility, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Davidson has been a mediocre designated hitter this season, posting a .236/.329/.436 slash line with 20 homers. He's also made three pitching appearances, throwing three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk. He struck out a pair of batters while showing a 90 mph fastball, a changeup and a curve. The sample is far to small to conclude that Davidson is ready to be an effective pitcher, but if he's able to show that he can be used in low-leverage situations, it could at least help him stick on the roster. If the Sox do indeed elect to try Davidson in a two-way role, it could be the tiebreaker when deciding between him and another similarly uninspiring hitter in next year's fantasy drafts.
