White Sox's Matt Davidson: Having rough go since return
Davidson struck out in all four at-bats in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Indians.
Davidson has struck out in eight straight at-bats and is hitless over his last 17. Since being activated off the disabled list seven games ago, the slugging DH is 2-for-24 (.083) with a double, a run scored and 14 strikeouts.
