White Sox's Matt Davidson: Heads to bench Tuesday
Davidson is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Davidson will take a seat on the bench with no designated hitter available in Pittsburgh's National League ballpark. The 27-year-old is hitting a respectable .286/.405/.536 with a pair of homers through 10 games this month.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Powers up against Cubs•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits 10th home run•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Enters game at third base•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Stationed on bench in NL park•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Blasts Royals again•
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...