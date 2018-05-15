Davidson is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Davidson will take a seat on the bench with no designated hitter available in Pittsburgh's National League ballpark. The 27-year-old is hitting a respectable .286/.405/.536 with a pair of homers through 10 games this month.

