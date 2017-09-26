White Sox's Matt Davidson: Heads to bench Tuesday
Davidson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Davidson will get the day off after starting 11 of the last 12 games for the White Sox, going 10-for-42 with two homers and nine RBI over that stretch. In his place, Rob Brantly will serve as the designated hitter, batting eighth.
