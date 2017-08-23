Davidson (wrist) was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday for a rehab assignment.

Davidson passed the test during his pre-game workout prior to Tuesday's contest against the Twins, and will embark on a rehab assignment with Charlotte. He figures to spend at least a week with the minor-league club, but should be able to return to Chicago around the end of the month. Prior to going down with the wrist injury in early August, Davidson was slashing .238/.284/.500 with 22 home runs and 51 RBI on the year.