Davidson (calf) is feeling better and is available off the bench again for Friday's series opener against Baltimore, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Davidson has been battling a sore left calf, and although he's yet to receive an at-bat since suffering the injury, he's trending in the right direction. Expect the 27-year-old third baseman to see action sometime over the weekend.

