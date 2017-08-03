Davidson (wrist) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Davidson will be held out for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a bruised right wrist. Tests on his wrist came back negative, so he'll continue to be listed as day-to-day. In the meantime, Tyler Saladino will man the hot corner in his stead while Yolmer Sanchez will take over DH duties.

