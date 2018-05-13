White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits 10th home run
Davidson went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Cubs.
The home run -- Davidson's tenth of the season -- was an eighth-inning shot off Carl Edwards that cut the deficit to four. Davidson is now hitting .250/.380/.563 on the season.
