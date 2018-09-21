Davidson went 2-for-6 with an RBI in the White Sox's extra-innings win over the Indians.

Davidson's RBI-single in the top of the 11th inning provided the winning margin. The 27-year-old slugger is getting regular at-bats with Jose Abreu (elbow) sidelined, so now is a good time to take advantage of the notoriously streaky Davidson.

