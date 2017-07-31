Davidson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Indians.

With Avisail Garcia (thumb) sidelined on the disabled list, manager Rick Renteria has moved Davidson up to a more prominent part of the batting order. He batted clean up for the fourth time in the last six games. We're not sold that Davidson is the third baseman for the White Sox's next competitive window, but he'll get consistent at-bats in the second half to prove he belongs here long term.